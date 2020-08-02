Amitabh Bachchan Discharged After Testing Negative For COVID-19: Abhishek Continues To Be Positive

Amitabh Bachchan, the Bollywood superstar has finally tested negative for COVID-19. The news was revealed by Abhishek Bachchan, his son through his official Twitter page recently. Amitabh has been discharged from the Nanavati hospital after testing negative for COVID-19. The senior actor is finally back home and will be at rest.

Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, still remains COVID-19. The actor revealed that he still remains to be COVID-19 positive due to some comorbidities, and will have to continue his stay at the hospital for a few more days. The 44-year-old, who thanked his fans and well-wishers for the prayers and support, promised that he will beat this and come back healthier.

🙏🏽 my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. 🙏🏽

I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. 💪🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan took to his official social media pages and announced that he is finally back home in solitary quarantine after the long stay at the hospital. Big B thanked the almighty, his parents, near and dear ones and fans, for the prayers. The senior actor concluded his tweet, stating that the excellent care and nursing at the Nanavati hospital made it possible for him to see this day.

T 3613 - I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine.

Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day . pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020

To the uninitiated, Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to the Nanavati hospital on July 11, 2020, after both of them tested positive for COVID-19. Following this, Abhishek Bachchan's wife, the popular actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the couple's little daughter Aradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19 and were shifted to hospital.