Amitabh Bachchan, Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash Cancelled Because Of This Reason?

COVID-19 Pandemic Plays A Spoilsport For Bollywood

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood which has usually been recession-proof, had to face severe losses since the industry was on halt for the last seven months. The economic recession and the social-distancing guidelines will definitely result in Bollywood stars keeping their celebrations low-key this year.

Amitabh Bachchan, Ekta Kapoor Won't Host Diwali Parties This Year?

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Amitabh Bachchan and Ekta Kapoor won't be hosting their respective Diwali bashes this year keeping in mind Rishi Kapoor's demise. For the unversed, the veteran actor passed away on April 30, 2020. Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda is married to Rishi Kapoor's nephew Nikhil Nanda. On the other hand, Ekta Kapoor considered Kapoor Senior as a family member.

When Big B, Ekta Kapoor Mourned Rishi Kapoor's Demise

It was Amitabh Bachchan who broke the news of Rishi Kapoor's demise on his Twitter page. The Shahenshah of Bollywood tweeted, "He's Gone..! Rishi Kapoor.. gone..just passed away ..I am destroyed!!" The Czarina of TV, Ekta Kapoor, shared a throwback picture of Rishi Kapoor partying with her father Jeetendra. She captioned it as, "They will never party again like this! Goodbye uncle and actor par excellence!!#riprishikapoor."

Rishi Kapoor's Last Appearance At Ekta Kapoor And Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali Bash

Last year, Rishi Kapoor had attended Ekta Kapoor's star-studded Diwali bash with his wife Neetu Kapoor. The late actor had also made an appearance at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party with Neetu and daughter Riddhima Kapoor.