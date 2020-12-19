Amitabh Bachchan Reveals The Biggest Torture In An Actor's Life And You Will Agree With Him!
Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media. The Bollywood megastar often keeps treating fans with glimpses from his work diaries. At the age of 78, Big B is one of the most busiest actors in tinsel town who has a choc-o-bloc work schedule.
Recently, the actor shot for an ad in which he had to boast about having a sweet teeth when in reality, he doesn't consume sweets. Amitabh summed up his dilemma in a hilarious way with his post on his Instagram page.
Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Major Disadvantage Of Being An Actor
Senior Bachchan posted a picture of himself holding a gulab jamun and a rasgulla in each hand with a smile on his face and wrote, "When you have given up sweet food, and have been handed over rasgulla and gulab jamuns for a shoot. And have been told to make such an expression as if you have actually eaten them. There cannot be a bigger torture in life."
Netizens Agree With Big B's Take
An Instagram user wrote, "Sahi baat hai 😂." "Aap swastha rahiye hamesha bas bhagwaan se yahi guzaarish hai," wrote one of Big B's well-wishers. "I understand that pain 😉," read another comment. Another user wrote, "Saahi paakre aap❤️."
Big B's Work Diaries
The veteran actor is currently hosting the twelfth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony TV. Speaking about films, Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects include Rumi Jaffery's Chehre, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Nag Ashwin's yet-to-be-titled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn's Mayday.
ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan's Covid Announcement And Dil Bechara Among 2020's Most Popular Tweets
ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan says he Was Surprised When He Was Chosen For Zanjeer By Javed Akhtar