Coronavirus Positive Kanika Kapoor's Friend Goes Missing, Lucknow Police Launches Search

After popular Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus, the Lucknow police is now frantically searching for a Mumbai based entrepreneur, Ojas Desai, who was present with the 'Baby Doll' singer at Hotel Taj. According to reports, he left the city on March 16.

While the police have tracked over 260 people who interacted with Kanika, Ojas Desai continues to remain untraceable.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Narendra Agarwal told IANS that they had been trying to track down Desai but did not have his exact address in Mumbai or his whereabouts.

Since Kanika is currently in quarantine, she cannot be questioned by the cops at this time.

Meanwhile, the 11 employees of Hotel Taj, who interacted with Kanika during her two day stay at the hotel are also in quarantine.

An IANS report quoted a hotel official as saying, "We are keeping close watch on their health and necessary checks are being done. Reportedly, Hotel Taj has been shut down by the Lucknow administration after it was found that Kanika had stayed there.

Meanwhile, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) where Kanika is presently admitted, has said that her second test on Sunday also showed that she is Coronavirus positive.

SGPGIMS director Prof R.K. Dhiman told the news agency that the singer was doing well otherwise but would remain in hospital until she tested negative for the virus.

On the other hand, Dr Narendra Agarwal, has also admitted to lapses in the report, based on which a case was filed against Kanika. He has written to the district magistrate and police commissioner, requesting them to make 'corrections' in it.

The complaint filed by the CMO at Sarojini Nagar police station on Friday night had stated that Kanika had tested positive on her arrival at Amausi airport on 'March 14' and was asked to isolate herself for 14 days, but she continued socializing, which amounts to disobeying a government order.

The CMO has now clarified that Kanika had been advised 14-day self-isolation as per government guidelines when she landed at Mumbai airport from the UK, and not at Amausi airport in Lucknow.

Kanika came to Amausi airport on a domestic flight while thermal scanning was being done only for international arrivals.Besides, there is no COVID-19 confirmatory test which can be done at the airport. Only thermal screening is being done at airports, which only detects body temperature.

The CMO mentioned in his letter that the 'Baby Doll' singer came to Lucknow on March 11 and kept moving around, meeting people, visiting places and attending parties. She also stayed in a five-star hotel for two days during this period.

Further, she arrived in Lucknow on March 11, but the complaint said she came on March 14 while her address was mentioned as 'unknown'. The CMO said it was 'clerical mistake' and refused to comment further.

On Friday last week, Kanika Kapoor had taken to her Instagram page to share that she has tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. Soon after her announcement, the singer was heavily bashed on social media for her irresponsible behaviour after returning back from a foreign trip amid the Coronavirus pandemic. It was alleged that the actress hid her recent travel history and skipped the Coronavirus screening at the airport. However, Kanika denied all these allegations in her interviews.

(Inputs From IANS)

