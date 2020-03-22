    For Quick Alerts
      Deepika Padukone And Aamir Khan Support ‘Janta Curfew’; Pray For The Safety Of Medical Workers

      By
      |

      Roads and streets across Indian cities are empty as the nation observes 'janta curfew' amidst the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday. Many Bollywood celebrities have pledged their support to the curfew which was requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation preparing it to combat the spread of virus.

      The latest to promise to observe janta curfew were Aamir Khan and Deepika Padukone, who took to their Twitter handle urging their followers to do the same.

      Deepika Padukone And Aamir Khan Support Janta Curfew

      Deepika tweeted about the PM's address, "A mature and comforting address by our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi. I pledge to support the #JantaCurfew on 22nd March between 7 am to 9 pm and also join in acknowledging the selfless and untiring efforts of our nation's medical fraternity at 5 pm! Jai Hind." (sic).

      Aamir tweeted, "Let's do ourselves a favour by staying at home tomorrow - Janta Curfew Day - and until such time as things settle down. Let's pray for the safety of all those working day and night to keep the rest of us safe. Love. a." (sic).

      Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and others have been posting videos and pictures of empty Indian roads today. Many have even been practicing and advocating social distancing and self quarantine for a few days now. The first Bollywood celebrity to have contracted the virus is singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently returned from a trip to the United Kingdom.

      Story first published: Sunday, March 22, 2020, 16:17 [IST]
