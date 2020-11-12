Deepika Padukone To Charge Rs 15 Crore For Film With SRK?
Deepika Padukone recently made headlines after her name cropped up in the alleged Bollywood drug nexus in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, the actress is maintaining a low profile on social media and with regard to her work, she has been shooting in Goa for an untitled film. Now, a report has revealed some details about her upcoming film with SRK.
Deepika Padukone is all set to reunite with superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the fourth time after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year, with Siddharth Anand's directorial titled Pathan. The film also starring John Abraham as the antagonist reportedly has an estimated budget of Rs 200crore.
Deepika Has Quoted Rs 15 Crore For Pathan
According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed that Deepika has quoted Rs 15 crore for the film. The entertainment portal quoted the source as saying, "She is easily the most bankable female actors alongside Alia Bhatt today, and everyone at Yash Raj Films as well as SRK, was keen to get Deepika on board this film, to make it one of the biggest casting coups in the year to come. It's a well-sketched character for Deepika and she will start shooting from early next year. She has allotted all her dates and her acting fees for the film is approximately Rs. 14 to 15 crore."
Pathan's Shoot May Commence Soon
According to Mid-Day, the shoot will commence this month. A source close to the film revealed that the Pathan is a slick and stylish revenge drama with some high-octane action sequences choreographed by action director Parvez Shaikh, who previously worked on YRF's hit release WAR.
Deepika Will Also Be Seen In Shakun Batra's Next
Meanwhile, not much is known about Deepika's character in Pathan. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled drama film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday and Nag Ashwin's Telugu film alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.
Prabhas 21: Deepika Padukone To Have A Powerful Role In Nag Ashwin's Next?
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan: Salman Khan To Do A Cameo In His Superstar-Buddy's Film?