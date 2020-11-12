Deepika Padukone To Charge Rs 15 Crore For Film With SRK?

Deepika Has Quoted Rs 15 Crore For Pathan

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed that Deepika has quoted Rs 15 crore for the film. The entertainment portal quoted the source as saying, "She is easily the most bankable female actors alongside Alia Bhatt today, and everyone at Yash Raj Films as well as SRK, was keen to get Deepika on board this film, to make it one of the biggest casting coups in the year to come. It's a well-sketched character for Deepika and she will start shooting from early next year. She has allotted all her dates and her acting fees for the film is approximately Rs. 14 to 15 crore."

Pathan's Shoot May Commence Soon

According to Mid-Day, the shoot will commence this month. A source close to the film revealed that the Pathan is a slick and stylish revenge drama with some high-octane action sequences choreographed by action director Parvez Shaikh, who previously worked on YRF's hit release WAR.

Deepika Will Also Be Seen In Shakun Batra's Next

Meanwhile, not much is known about Deepika's character in Pathan. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled drama film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday and Nag Ashwin's Telugu film alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.