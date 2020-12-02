Deepika Padukone Unveils ‘The Black Edit’ Of Her Closet, Auctions Stunning Pieces

Deepika Padukone serves as an inspiration to many young girls with her stunning choices in fashion. The actress started an initiative called 'The Deepika Padukone closet' where she auctions her belongings and the proceeds of it go to the Live Love Laugh Foundation.

For her latest edit, Deepika asked her fans to choose their next edit through a poll and her much awaited 'The Black Edit' is live now!

Presenting 'The Black Edit', Deepika shared a glimpse on her social media with the caption, "By popular vote, presenting....The Black Edit!"

She continued, "I've been sieving through my closet to pick out some of my favourite pieces in black for #TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset - thank you to everyone who voted! As always, proceeds support @tlllfoundation 🙏🏽 #sendinyourpics Thank you to our partners @customizing_creativity , @theshoelaundry1 and @reelsandframes !"

See her post here.

Everyone can choose some stunning black pieces from her closet ranging from casual to red carpet looks! The closet is live and get your hands on her much loved pieces before they run out!

Talking about work, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak, which was based on the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Her upcoming movies are '83, Pathan and a Shakun Batra directorial also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

