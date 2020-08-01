Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor-Starrer Promises An Inspiring Story Of Grit!

The much-awaited trailer of Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has been dropped online and as expected, it looks every bit promising. After making her debut in Bollywood with Dhadak, Janhvi has stepped into the shoes of India's first female pilot in combat, Gunjan Saxena.

The trailer gives us a sneak-peek into Gunjan's childhood and how she sets out on a mission to make her father proud. It shows how Janhvi as Gunjan Saxena works hard to carve a niche for herself in the highly male-dominated defence forces and eventually, becomes the first Indian female pilot in combat.

For the uninitiated, Gunjan Saxena rescued soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999, and was honoured with the Shaurya Vir award for her courage and grit.

Janhvi took to her Instagram page to share the trailer and wrote, "Finally the part of the journey we're we can start sharing this story that we've all been so honoured to be able to tell. Here's the look into the world of #GunjanSaxena - The Kargil Girl.. I hope you like it!"

Watch the trailer here.

Directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi and Vineet Kumar Singh in pivotal roles. The film is slated to premiere on August 12, 2020 on Netflix.

