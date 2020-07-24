Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Accusations Of Using Sushant's Death To Take Revenge From Her Enemies

'You Don't Need Somebody's Death To Promote Yourself,' Says Kangana

The actress was quoted as saying by the tabloid, "Someone like me, who has said no to Yash Raj Films, to Khans' films, to Bhansali films, to big brands that have fairness attached to them - I could have done a lot for promotions. An actor gets more noticed for wearing a fancy dress than for acting in a film. The kind of media culture that we have here and internationally, it is influenced by the Kardashians. You don't need somebody's death to promote yourself. People can just do a TikTok video and have 10M followers. I can do Instagram or Twitter if I want to. I can do so much to promote myself."

Kangana Ranaut On Being Accused Of Using Sushant's Death To Settle Scores

The actress said, "About taking revenge from my enemies - I have always been vocal about that from Day One. I don't need to ride on someone's shoulders to take revenge. Nobody has the right to tell me that you stop talking about your enemies because we will only talk about Sushant. Yes, it is about Sushant, but it is also about my life, because these people are still ganging up on me. I will talk about my enemies because maybe, we have lost Sushant, but there is still hope for my life. I will talk about it! You can't tell me that now you shut up because you are still alive."

'I Won't Let People Trap Me, Ruin Me,' Says The Actress

Kangana Ranaut continued, "So for people to say that I am taking revenge from my enemies, of course, I am! Is there any doubt about it? One does not have to be a genius to figure that out. I want to live, I want to survive, I want to make it big. I won't let people trap me, ruin me. I will do everything to fight them. So I think it is a very lame argument to say that you should not be talking about your enemies.

Kangana Ranaut On Why She Decided To Speak Up In Sushant's Death Case

Kangana told Times of India, "I don't want to be standing on some high ground and be like, I always knew Sushant. No, I did not. And to be honest, when I would read these blinds after blinds, news after news that he is a rapist, he is a sex addict, he is doing drugs, he is beating up his directors, I remember thinking vaguely, ‘What is up with this boy? He needs to get control of his life.'"

The actress further told the tabloid that she was taken over by a strong sense of guild and shame when she actually got to know about Sushant.

Kangana revealed that she was "shaking" and was on the "verge of crying" when she recorded her first video.