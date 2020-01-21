Kangana Ranaut On Her Marriage Plans: 'The World Needs Me, Why Should I Belong To One Person?'
Recently, Kangana Ranaut had hinted that she wishes to get married in one of her interviews. However, the actress has now expressed that marriage is not on the cards for her at this point in her life.
While speaking with Bombay Times for the promotions of her upcoming film Panga, Kangana said that in marriage, one should be spiritually, financially and emotionally with the respective partner. Scroll down to read more about her marriage plans.
Kangana Ranaut On Marriage
When asked about marriage and her reservations, the actress said, "When you have so much going for yourself, you tend to get thoughts like... "The world needs me, why should I belong to one person (laughs!)?"
Kangana Reveals When Marriage Seems Like A Trap
She said, "Also, with time, you can become compulsively independent in the way you live your life and operate, and the way you create your personal space. Then, marriage seems like a trap. When you are functioning better on your own, than with a partner, then, marriage doesn't make sense, right? As partners, you should function doubly better. I see that Rangoli (sister) and her husband function well with each other."
The Panga Star Is Open To Marriage If...
Kangana said, "Emotionally, financially and spiritually, I should do better with my partner than I am doing on my own. If two people are doing doubly well together in these aspects, I am open to marriage."
Marriage Shouldn't Bring Me Down From Where I Am: Kangana Ranaut
She further added, "Even if it does not double up, it should not bring me down from where I am. I can see how Ashwiny (Iyer Tiwari) and Nitesh (Tiwari) function beautifully together and enhance each other. They are raising a lovely family together. When I see that, I think, ‘Okay, this works. This is how it should be."
Kangana will be next seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga which also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chaddha and Neena Gupta. The film will lock horns with Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer at the box office on January 24, 2020.
