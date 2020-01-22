Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Saif Ali Khan's 'No Concept Of India Before British' Comment

Recently, Saif Ali Khan received a lot of flak on social media after the actor while speaking about India's current social climate and the polarising politics of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior said that there was a concept of India till the British gave it one.

While speaking with film critic Anupama Chopra, the actor said, "For some reason I didn't take a stand. Maybe next time I would. I was very excited to play the role because it's a delicious role. But when people say this is history, I don't think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was. I don't think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don't think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you're doing it."

Saif's remarks was heavily criticized by netizens on social media. When Kangana Ranaut was asked to comment on the Tanhaji actor's statements in a recent Zee News interview, the actress said, "This is not true. If there was no Bharat then what was Mahabharat? That 5,000-year-old text that was written, what was it? What did Ved Vyas write? Some people have just created these narratives that suit them. Sri Krishna was in Mahabharat. So there was a Bharat, that's why it was mahaan (great). All the kings of India came together to fight that war. So it's natural."

She further added, "You see even Europe has these small nations. But these had a collective identity, that's why Sri Krishna went to all these places with Pandavas and the Kauravas, to ask them who will be a part of the war."

Later, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel shared this video of Kangana on Twitter and wrote, "Kangana asking Saif Ali Khan a very important question ... over to you Saif."

Check out her tweet here.

Kangana asking Saif Ali Khan a very important question ... over to you Saif ... 🙏https://t.co/7lqyIGeQQi via @YouTube — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 21, 2020

Talking about films, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's upcoming film Panga where she essays the role of a kabaddi player.

