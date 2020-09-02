Kangana Ranaut: I Am Arguably The Most Successful Actress Today; Know The Consequences Of My Actions

Kangana Ranaut's recent tweet was about requesting celebrities Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal to undergo drug test and submit their blood samples, as rumours have been rife that they're cocaine addicts. Kangana also wrote that they should prove to their fans that these rumours are false, and being a trendsetter, set a right example for the youth of our nation.

Kangana Ranaut Requests Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh & Others To Give Blood Samples For Drug Test!

So, when former diplomat and strategic affairs expert KC Singh reacted to her tweet and wrote, "Wow that's either incredibly reckless or indeed brave. Why mark a copy to PMO? If they value their reputation this is plain & simple libel, as per IPC. Unless they fear a test & she knows that," Kangana lost her cool, and hit back at him with her tweet.

She tweeted, "Why are you overestimating yourself and underestimating me? If I have put my reputation and career at stake I must be knowing something, I am arguably the most successful actress today, why do you think I don't know the legal consequences of my actions?"

Kangana's reply was hailed by netizens, and a user wrote, "You are not only queen of bollywood but a fearless lioness. Real Manikarnika. Ignore ppl who question you. We all love u are with you. Our blessings are with you."

"If Rhea can get protection after throwing tantrum on Instagram why is @KanganaTeam not getting protection even after clearly stating with reason why she needs protection? who is hiding behind Rhea here? why is Rhea given this protection?" asked another user while supporting Kangana.

Backing Kangana, another netizen wrote, "Now there will be some trolls saying how she is most successful, for them only actresses who work with khan/kapoor matters.Kangana records of female centric films is still unbroken."

Well, ever since Kangana took charge of her social media handles, the actress is constantly grabbing eyeballs with her posts.

(Social media posts are unedited.)