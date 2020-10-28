Kangana Ranaut Slams BMC For Spending Rs 82 Lakh On Lawyer To Fight Case Against Her

Kangana Ranaut has called out the Mumbai civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for spending public money to fight the demolition case against her. Kangana shared a report by Maharashtra Times, which claimed that BMC paid Rs 82 lakh as an honorarium to advocate Aspi Chinai, to represent them in court against the actress.

The news came to light after RTI activist Sharad Yadav asked the BMC about the expenses. The corporation then stated paying Rs 22.5 lakh till September 22, and Rs 60 lakh till October 7.

Reacting to the report, Kangana Ranaut wrote on Twitter, "Municipal Corporation so far spent 82 lakhs on lawyer for illegally demolition of my house, papa's Pappu spending public money to tease a girl, this is where Maharashtra stands today, very unfortunate." (sic)

BMC Demolished Kangana's Bandra Office In September Notably, the BMC had partially demolished Kangana's office space in Bandra classifying it under illegal construction. Ranaut approached the high court on September 9, claiming she was not given enough time to respond to BMC's notice. Earlier this month, a bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla conducted hearings on the plea, accepted written submissions from counsels of Ranaut and the BMC before closing the matter for orders. On Monday (October 26), the court closed all arguments and reserved its verdict on the petition filed by Ranaut against the demolition. BMC Says Kangana's Demands Cannot Be Entertained Kangana in her petition also alleged that the BMC damaged expensive paintings, collectables and rare books during the demolition. Meanwhile, BMC's written submission denied all allegations of malice and personal vendetta. The submission said that Ranaut's claim of Rs 2 crore as damages from the BMC for partial demolition of her bungalow cannot be "entertained". Kangana Begun Working On Tejas On the work front, Kangana has wrapped up the shoot of Thalaivi and has begun prep for her upcoming films. She had begun workshops for Tejas with director Sarvesh Mewara and coach Wing Commander Abhijeet Gokhale. In the film, Kangana will be seen playing the role of a fighter pilot.

