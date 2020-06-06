Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi Needs 350 People For Climax, Will Resume Shoot When It Is Safe

After a couple of months of lockdown, the entertainment industry in India is slowly resuming business. Some productions have decided to cautiously continue shoots, subject to permissions granted by authorities.

But it looks like Thalaivi, a biopic on the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J. Jayalalitha, won't resume its shoot anytime soon. The film, starring Kangana Ranaut, reportedly needs 350 people for a climax scene. So the makers have decided to wait until it is safe to shoot with a crowd.

A source told Mid-Day, "In the climax, Kangana will be seen stepping out of the legislative assembly as a crowd awaits her. The makers wish to film the sequence on a large scale with 350 people. However, the current guidelines suggest that only 33 per cent of the original crew strength can be present. Since the makers intend to shoot the remaining portions in a start-to-finish schedule, they have decided to hold off the entire schedule until it is safe to shoot with a crowd."

Thalaivi is a film being directed by A.L. Vijay. BTS pictures of Kangana, and her looks from the film have been surfacing on the internet ever since shooting began, getting audiences pumped for the movie.

While some films are choosing to not wait for theatres to restart functioning and releasing on digital platforms, Kangana has ruled out this possibility for Thalaivi. She said that the film is being produced on a massive scale, and is therefore not made for OTT platforms. Comparing Thalaivi with some of her other films like Panga and Judgementall Hai Kya, she said that the latter are made in digital-friendly ways, and have been able to recover huge costs through the medium.

