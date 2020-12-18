Kareena Kapoor Imagined Sushmita's Saree Flying Scene From Main Hoon Na When She Met Saif For The First Time

Recently, when Varun Dhawan appeared as a guest on Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show What Women Want, the two exchanged some interesting stories about their respective love lives. As Kareena Kapoor Khan got the Coolie No.1 actor talking about his ladylove Natasha Dalal, the host herself too, walked down the memory lane to recall her first meeting with her actor-hubby scene.

Kareena revealed that when she met Saif for the first time, the moment played out like a typical Bollywood romantic scene for her in her head. However, she also added that the same cannot be said about her husband as he is not as consumed by Bollywood as her.

Varun Dhawan Talks About His Dating Days Varun told Kareena Kapoor that when he used to date, he would imagine his first meeting with the girls as a romantic scene from a film- ‘your eyes cross paths and there is a little bit of attraction'. When Kareena asked about ‘eyes meeting, romantic song and hair flying', the actor replied, "In my head. I don't think the girls were that filmy, but in my head, a Hindi film was playing for sure." Kareena Kapoor Is A Hardcore Bollywood Fan Hearing Varun's answer, the Veere Di Wedding actress revealed that she too felt the same way when she met Saif for the first time. "You and I both have grown up in that same kind of space, where we are continuously in a high-speed shot. It happened with me and Saif. Saif will never...it's not in his head," the actress told Varun. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Main Hoon Na Moment Kareena Kapoor said that Saif is someone who is more into Hollywood films and Clint Eastwood. She told Varun, "And I was in Main Hoon Na, like that Sushmita (Sen) sari flying. That's why I said we both are quite similar."

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan fell in love on the sets of Tashan. "I'd met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed. I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line and sinker. I remember while shooting in Ladakh and Jaisalmer, we'd go on long bike rides for some alone time. We'd enjoy the beauty, have great conversations and just bond! He helped me heal and love myself," Bebo had revealed in a Humans of Bombay post.

The lovebirds tied the knot on October 16, 2012, and welcomed their first child, son Taimur on December 20, 2016. The couple is now expecting their second baby.

