Mrunal Thakur On Not Having A Godfather In Bollywood: It's Daunting Yet The Most Empowering Feeling

Mrunal Thakur Says She Was Scared To Be On Her Own

Speaking about the biggest challenge for her when she decided to step into Bollywood, Mrunal told Mid-day, "It was to get a debut film, which would showcase my acting skills. It wasn't easy to convince director Tabrez Noorani [that I would be able to pull the role off]. Once Love Sonia started doing the festival rounds, it helped me bag film auditions. When you don't have a godfather, you are on your own. That is the most daunting, and yet, the most empowering feeling. I was scared, but it also made me go by my gut feeling more often."

Mrunal Says She Focusses On Good Stories Rather Than Screen Space

"I focused on good stories rather than screen space. To me, it matters who I am collaborating with. So when a Nikkhil Advani or a Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra offers something, I take the plunge," the Super 30 actress told the tabloid.

Mrunal Thakur On How She Utilized Her Lockdown Time

The actress revealed, "After Batla House, I wanted the world to see more of my work. We were shooting Jersey when the lockdown was announced. During the stay-at-home period, I read many scripts and spoke to potential collaborators. With lesser noise around, I was deciding better, and signed some brilliant projects. I also lost films, but eventually, good work brings in better work."