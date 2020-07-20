Netizens Applaud Kangana Rananut For Calling Out Mafias Of Bollywood On National Television!

Kangana Ranaut sent shockwaves across the nation when she appeared on national television and called out the 'movie mafias' of Bollywood. The actress was speaking to Arnab Goswami on Republic TV and slammed biggies of the industry like Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Javed Akhtar etc. The actress further said, they had systematically sabotaged late Sushant Singh Rajput's career.

For the unversed, the entire debate on nepotism, restarted when actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14. The actor, who died by suicide, left the entire nation curious about the reason that made him take such a drastic step. Soon, conspiracy theories poured in and netizens started slamming the existence of nepotism in the film industry.

Coming back to Kangana's bold interview, netizens can't stop applauding the Queen actress and are all praise for her! Here's how they reacted..

@pem1quirk: "More power to u, @team_kangana_ranaut? While people ask why Sushant didn't speak up about the struggle he was facing.. and still criticise the one who has always been open how the Bollywood biggies work? May u always be unstoppable, Queen."

@_fati_fatoo17: "When Queen speaks everyone should listen..! She is real life savage queen!"

@chadha.rashi: "Fearless lady? more power to her."

@PerspectiveJust: "Kangana, I was a fan of your work, now I'm a fan of your ETHOS. Weather you win this or not... I will always admire you for your courage. I will always admire you for "doing the right thing" just so you can have a peaceful sleep. Everyone/everything is incidental."

@apurva29rathod: "Amazing .....she wears an invisible crown ?...thats her strength."

@parul_bhatia2: "Very good. She has been honest about the industry."

(Social media posts are unedited.)

