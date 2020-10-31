Nikita Tomar Murder Case: Kangana Ranaut Slams Web Series Mirzapur For Glorifying Criminals

A few days ago, 21-year-old girl named Nikita Tomar was shot dead in broad daylight in Faridabad, when she tried to resist the attacker named Touseef. Now, as per a Dainik Jagran report, during interrogation by the Crime Branch, the accused Tauseef confessed to the police officials that he was inspired by the character of Munna in the web series Mirzapur.

For the unversed, actor Divyenndu played the character of Munna, who brutally shoots a girl in the web series for rejecting his proposal and marrying someone else. Recently, the second part of the web series titled Mirzapur 2, released on Amazon Prime Video and became talk of the town.

Actress Kangana Ranaut reacted to this piece of news report on her Twitter account, and slammed the web series for glorifying criminals.

She tweeted, "This is what happens when you glorify criminals, when negative and dark characters are played by good looking young men and they are shown as anti heroes not villains then this is the result, shame on Bullywood for causing more damage than good always..."

Kangana's tweet didn't go down well with the netizens, and they were quick to remind her of her own on-screen characters.

A netizen wrote, "Like you were druggist in Fashion , Don's wife in OUATIM , Nashedi in Gangster and more . Is this the way you are inspiring others?"

Replying to Kangana's tweet, another netizen wrote, "Does it befit a woman to consume alcohol on screen. You acted in that movie. Does that not set standards for others to emulate u who adore you. Throw much on others and it will fall on you."

"You can't censor the internet. If people can't differentiate between films, fiction and real life, they should be prevented from watching by their parents, spouse, friends and loved ones. You can't prevent rest of the country from watching what they want. Not govt's job," tweeted another Twitter user, while disagreeing with Kangana's tweet.

