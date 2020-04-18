    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Renuka Shahane Talks About Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan: If Director Tells Him To Jump, He Will Do It

      By
      |

      DD National recently brought back Shah Rukh Khan's show Cirus back to TV The industry had first seen Shah Rukh's dedication in the series and had fallen in love with him ever since. The actor hasn't shyed away from his failures and is very experimental with his work. During an interview with Koimoi, his first co-star, Renuka Shahne spilled the beans about Shah Rukh Khan in the early days of his career.

      Renuka Shahane Talks About Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan

      Renuka Shahane, while talking about working with Shah Rukh Khan in the 90s show, shared that SRK once told her that as an actor, she should be prepared to do all parts for her character. She also said, commitment is something everyone should learn from him.

      Renuka Shahane said, "At that time, because of my height fright, I felt I shouldn't do that role because it was very difficult. I got to know about that part only when I reached Goa for the first schedule. I was very scared and I told Aziz (Mirza) uncle that we have not started the shooting, so you ask someone else to do Maria's role because I cannot do this. I have height fright. So Aziz uncle told me not to worry, we will look after all the safety. When I said that to Aziz, at that time, Shah Rukh said that if you are an actor, you should do everything. Aisa nahi hona chahiye ke yeh main nahi kar paati hoon ya yeh main nahi karungi."

      She added, "I really felt that his commitment to acting was something to learn from. He said that if the director tells him to jump in a well, he will do it. He used to say that actors should know to do everything. Even if they don't know something, you have to see to it that you get it right. That kind of commitment to your work is really something to learn from."

      SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, and is yet to announce his upcoming project. Reports suggest the actor was set to announce the project soon but has postponed the work due to COVID-19 pandemic. He is currently doing his best to support India, in the fight against Coronavirus.

      Shah Rukh Khan Urges Everyone To Be Compassionate Towards Animals During The Lockdown!

      This Throwback Picture Of Sridevi And Boney Kapoor With Young Janhvi & Khushi Is Pure Gold

      Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 13:57 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 18, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X