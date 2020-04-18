Renuka Shahane Talks About Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan: If Director Tells Him To Jump, He Will Do It

DD National recently brought back Shah Rukh Khan's show Cirus back to TV The industry had first seen Shah Rukh's dedication in the series and had fallen in love with him ever since. The actor hasn't shyed away from his failures and is very experimental with his work. During an interview with Koimoi, his first co-star, Renuka Shahne spilled the beans about Shah Rukh Khan in the early days of his career.

Renuka Shahane, while talking about working with Shah Rukh Khan in the 90s show, shared that SRK once told her that as an actor, she should be prepared to do all parts for her character. She also said, commitment is something everyone should learn from him.

Renuka Shahane said, "At that time, because of my height fright, I felt I shouldn't do that role because it was very difficult. I got to know about that part only when I reached Goa for the first schedule. I was very scared and I told Aziz (Mirza) uncle that we have not started the shooting, so you ask someone else to do Maria's role because I cannot do this. I have height fright. So Aziz uncle told me not to worry, we will look after all the safety. When I said that to Aziz, at that time, Shah Rukh said that if you are an actor, you should do everything. Aisa nahi hona chahiye ke yeh main nahi kar paati hoon ya yeh main nahi karungi."

She added, "I really felt that his commitment to acting was something to learn from. He said that if the director tells him to jump in a well, he will do it. He used to say that actors should know to do everything. Even if they don't know something, you have to see to it that you get it right. That kind of commitment to your work is really something to learn from."

SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, and is yet to announce his upcoming project. Reports suggest the actor was set to announce the project soon but has postponed the work due to COVID-19 pandemic. He is currently doing his best to support India, in the fight against Coronavirus.

