Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir's Production Houses & Others File Case Against Few Media Channels

Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last, many media channels have been looking down upon the Hindi film industry. Things turned worse when a few Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs case related to Sushant's death. Since then, many media channels have used derogatory terms such as 'dirt', 'filth', 'scum', 'druggies', etc., for the film industry.

Now, a civil suit has been filed before the Delhi High Court by four Bollywood industry associations and thirty four leading Bollywood producers including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

Among others, Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar have been named in the suit, and are asked to refrain from making irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Bollywood. The plaintiffs have also urged the High Court to direct these media channels, as well as the journalists, to refrain from conducting media trials of Bollywood personalities, and stop interfering with the right to privacy of people associated with Bollywood.

Almost all the well-known names in Bollywood are represented through the plaintiffs. Here's a full list of them:

The Producers Guild of India

The Cine & TV Artiste Association

The Film and TV Producers Council

Screenwriters Association

Aamir Khan Productions

Ad-Labs Films

Ajay Devgn Fflims

Andolan Films

Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network

Arbaaz Khan Productions

Ashutosh Gowarikaer Productions

BSK Network and Entertainment

Cape of Good Films

Clean Slate Filmz

Dharma Productions

Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures

Excel Entertainment

Filmkraft Productions

Hope Production

Kabir Khan Films

Luv Films

Macguffin Pictures

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

One India Stories

RS Entertainment

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures

Red Chillies Entertainment

Reliance Big Entertainment

Reel Life Productions

Rohit Shetty Pictures

Roy Kapur Productions

Salman Khan Ventures

Sohail Khan Productions

Sikhya Entertianment

Tiger Baby Digital

Vinod Chopra Films

Vishal Bhardwaj Film

Yash Raj Films

The suit has been filed by DSK Legal on behalf of the plaintiffs.

