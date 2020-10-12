    For Quick Alerts
      Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir's Production Houses & Others File Case Against Few Media Channels

      Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last, many media channels have been looking down upon the Hindi film industry. Things turned worse when a few Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs case related to Sushant's death. Since then, many media channels have used derogatory terms such as 'dirt', 'filth', 'scum', 'druggies', etc., for the film industry.

      Now, a civil suit has been filed before the Delhi High Court by four Bollywood industry associations and thirty four leading Bollywood producers including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

      Among others, Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar have been named in the suit, and are asked to refrain from making irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Bollywood. The plaintiffs have also urged the High Court to direct these media channels, as well as the journalists, to refrain from conducting media trials of Bollywood personalities, and stop interfering with the right to privacy of people associated with Bollywood.

      Almost all the well-known names in Bollywood are represented through the plaintiffs. Here's a full list of them:

      The Producers Guild of India

      The Cine & TV Artiste Association

      The Film and TV Producers Council

      Screenwriters Association

      Aamir Khan Productions

      Ad-Labs Films

      Ajay Devgn Fflims

      Andolan Films

      Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network

      Arbaaz Khan Productions

      Ashutosh Gowarikaer Productions

      BSK Network and Entertainment

      Cape of Good Films

      Clean Slate Filmz

      Dharma Productions

      Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures

      Excel Entertainment

      Filmkraft Productions

      Hope Production

      Kabir Khan Films

      Luv Films

      Macguffin Pictures

      Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

      One India Stories

      RS Entertainment

      Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures

      Red Chillies Entertainment

      Reliance Big Entertainment

      Reel Life Productions

      Rohit Shetty Pictures

      Roy Kapur Productions

      Salman Khan Ventures

      Sohail Khan Productions

      Sikhya Entertianment

      Tiger Baby Digital

      Vinod Chopra Films

      Vishal Bhardwaj Film

      Yash Raj Films

      The suit has been filed by DSK Legal on behalf of the plaintiffs.

      Story first published: Monday, October 12, 2020, 18:06 [IST]
      X