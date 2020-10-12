Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir's Production Houses & Others File Case Against Few Media Channels
Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last, many media channels have been looking down upon the Hindi film industry. Things turned worse when a few Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs case related to Sushant's death. Since then, many media channels have used derogatory terms such as 'dirt', 'filth', 'scum', 'druggies', etc., for the film industry.
Now, a civil suit has been filed before the Delhi High Court by four Bollywood industry associations and thirty four leading Bollywood producers including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.
Among others, Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar have been named in the suit, and are asked to refrain from making irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Bollywood. The plaintiffs have also urged the High Court to direct these media channels, as well as the journalists, to refrain from conducting media trials of Bollywood personalities, and stop interfering with the right to privacy of people associated with Bollywood.
Almost all the well-known names in Bollywood are represented through the plaintiffs. Here's a full list of them:
The Producers Guild of India
The Cine & TV Artiste Association
The Film and TV Producers Council
Screenwriters Association
Aamir Khan Productions
Ad-Labs Films
Ajay Devgn Fflims
Andolan Films
Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network
Arbaaz Khan Productions
Ashutosh Gowarikaer Productions
BSK Network and Entertainment
Cape of Good Films
Clean Slate Filmz
Dharma Productions
Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures
Excel Entertainment
Filmkraft Productions
Hope Production
Kabir Khan Films
Luv Films
Macguffin Pictures
Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
One India Stories
RS Entertainment
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures
Red Chillies Entertainment
Reliance Big Entertainment
Reel Life Productions
Rohit Shetty Pictures
Roy Kapur Productions
Salman Khan Ventures
Sohail Khan Productions
Sikhya Entertianment
Tiger Baby Digital
Vinod Chopra Films
Vishal Bhardwaj Film
Yash Raj Films
The suit has been filed by DSK Legal on behalf of the plaintiffs.
