Shibani Dandekar Opens Up On The Journey Of Accepting Her Body; ‘It Began With Absolutely Hating It’

Many of us, including celebrities, struggle with unrealistic expectations we set for our bodies. Shibani Dandekar opened up about the tough journey she had with her body, from absolutely hating it to now coming to accept it the way it is. Although she is uncertain whether she has completely overcome her struggles, she is sure that she has started a thought process of acceptance which has gone a long way in helping her develop a healthy attitude.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan in an interview, Shibani revealed, "I have been on an incredible journey with my body. One that began with me absolutely hating it every single day to the point that it had consumed me! I hated my pimpled skin, my love handles, my overall size... It is only now that I look back and understand how incredibly strong my body was and how accepting its size as my strength would have changed my entire perception."

She continued, "Acceptance is everything. I own it and never give people the chance to put me in a position that can make me uncomfortable," and added that the journey to acceptance was not an easy one.

Shibani shared, "I have been very hard on myself and strived for unrealistic goals of perfection. Once I started eating right and exercising regularly, I realised that I had done everything I could possibly do and this is the body I was given...and I must embrace it."

Shibani has been seen in the films Shaandaar and Noor, and was also seen in the Amazon Prime Video web series Four More Shots Please! starring, Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo.

