Ajay Devgn Celebrates 22 Years Of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Says 'Didn’t Think That It Would Create History'

The 1999 Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles is touted to be one of the most iconic romantic films in Indian cinema. The movie was one of the highest-grossing films of that year and had received several accolades for the storyline, performances and chartbuster soundtracks. Today (June 18) marks 22 years of the love saga and to celebrate the occasion, Ajay Devgn took to his social media handle to share a heartfelt message.

The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior shared some fond memories and stills from the making of the film. He shared a BTS picture with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali wherein the actor can be seen sitting with the director while being clad in white. He shared a still from the movie featuring him and Salman Khan and lastly, a beautiful poster of him and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Ajay also shared a heartwarming message celebrating this milestone of the film.

After Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn Purchases Bungalow Worth Rs 60 Crore; Here Are Inside Details

He wrote that he along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan knew that they were making a super sensitive movie. The De De Pyaar De actor added that they didn't know that the movie will create history. He concluded the post by stating "Humbled." Take a look at the actor's tweet.

22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. Didn’t think though that it would create history. Humbled🙏🙏#22YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam #AishwaryaRaiBachchan @BeingSalmanKhan #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansali_produc pic.twitter.com/nyT2duIONw — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 18, 2021

Talking about the movie, it revolved around a woman named Nandini essayed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who finds herself at crossroads as she has to chose between her lover (Salman Khan) and her doting husband (Ajay Devgn). The movie had earned the leading 17 nominations at the 45th Filmfare Awards that included Best Actor for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Best Actor for Salman and Ajay and Best Actress for Aishwarya. The songs from the movie like 'Chand Chupa, 'Tadap Tadap', 'Nimbuda', 'Dholi Taro' along with the title track of the film were much loved by the masses.

Ajay Devgn Celebrates 19 Years Of The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, Calls His Character 'Revolutionary'

Ajay Devgn also collaborated with his Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam co-stars in later of his movies. He worked with Salman Khan in the 2009 movie London Dreams. While he worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in movies like Hum Kisise Kum Nahin, Khakee and Raincoat. He will soon be collaborating with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi alongside Alia Bhatt.