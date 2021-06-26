Ajay Devgn Pays Tribute To Father Veeru Devgan On His Birth Anniversary: Says 'I Miss You Everyday'

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took to his social media handle to remember his late father Veeru Devgan on his birth anniversary on June 25, 2021. The renowned action director and filmmaker had passed away on May 27, 2019, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Ajay penned a sweet note for his father and shared a throwback picture with him.

Talking about the same, the picture has a younger Ajay Devgn posing with his father Veeru Devgan. The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor also penned a heartwarming note for his father. He captioned it stating, "I miss you every day. More so today. Happy birthday Papa. Life hasn't been the same since" along with a prayer emoji. Take a look at the post.

Talking about Veeru Devgan, he has worked as an action director in many popular movies like Kranti, Mr Natwarlal, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Phool Aur Kante, Jigar, Prem Rog and Ram Teri Ganga Maili. As a filmmaker, he had helmed the 1999 movie Hindustan Ki Kasam. The movie had starred his son Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Manisha Koirala and Sushmita Sen in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, much to the happiness of Ajay Devgn's fans, the megastar will be collaborating with acclaimed producer Dil Raju for the Hindi remake of the 2021 Telugu hit Naandhi. The film will be bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, V. Venkata Ramanareddy (Dil Raju Productions), Kuldeep Rathore and Parag Desai (Mumbai Talkeez). The De De Pyaar De actor had taken to his social media account to announce the news. He stated, "Time to share an important story with all! @DilRajuProdctns and @ADFFilms are all set to produce the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit, Naandhi."

The makers are now working towards finalizing the director and the rest of the star cast. The movie Naandhi revolves around a crime courtroom drama which revolves around an IT professional who is wrongly implicated in a high profile murder case and how he spends years enduring abuse and languishing in prison waiting for his trial. The movie then sees a junior lawyer named Aadhya enters his life as a ray of hope and the duo wage a legal battle to seek justice.

Apart from this, Ajay Devgn has many other interesting projects in the pipeline. The actor will be seen in movies like Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Maidaan, Mayday, Chanakya, Thank God and the Hindi remake of Kaithi. He will also be seen in cameo performances in Sooryavanshi, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi.