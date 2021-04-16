Ajay Devgn To Produce A Satire Titled GOBAR; Actor Says 'The Film Will Compel People To Go To Theatres'

Actor-producer Ajay Devgn is all set to team up with Siddharth Roy Kapur to bankroll a satire set in the 90s titled GOBAR!. The film will be helmed by well-known filmmaker Sabal Shekhawat. Set in Nort India, GOBAR! is inspired by real life events and revolves around an idiosyncratic animal-loving veterinary doctor who chances upon a tangled web of corruption in his local state hospital, and decides to stand up against it.

Ajay confirmed his collaboration with Siddharth Roy Kapur while speaking with Variety magazine. The Shivaay actor said that the story of the film Gobar! is quite unique and relatable which will draw the audience back to the theatres. He added that his intent on backing this project is to make them laugh and relax.

"The story of GOBAR! is at once unique, relatable, and incredibly funny, as well as gripping and entertaining to the point that I'm confident it will compel people to go to the theaters," said Devgn. "We are very clear about the impact we want to make. We want viewers to laugh, relax, perhaps think a little bit and be entertained," Ajay told the magazine.

Co-producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said, "GOBAR! is a story that chronicles the seemingly pointless but ultimately heroic journey of a simple citizen who deals with corruption in a way that will bring on many laughs, much adventure, and ultimately a simple message about the power of the common man. What makes the film entertaining and unique is that it is a situational comedy that sheds light on the inner workings of power."

Speaking about how the idea for the film germinated, director Sabal Shekhawat told Variety magazine, "GOBAR!' is a film that will take viewers back to the charming days of the 90s and the simple life of small-town living. I wrote this story keeping in mind a few true events that unraveled a gamut of issues, the center of which is a vet whose love for his cows and animals supersedes everything."

The casting for GOBAR! is underway and the film is slated to hit the shooting floors at the end of the year.

Coming back to Ajay Devgn, the actor has some interesting projects in the pipeline which includes his extended cameo in RRR, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Maidaan, Chanakya and his directorial venture Mayday. The superstar will also be seen making a special appearance in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Sooryavanshi.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn Asks Fans To Call Him Sudarshan, Sparks Rumours Of An Upcoming OTT Project

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn-Kajol's Daughter Nysa Performs On Mom's Hit Songs, Video From School Event Goes Viral