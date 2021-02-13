Maidaan: Ajay Devgn To Shoot Non-Stop For The Final Schedule Of The Film From February 14

With the dip in COVID-19 cases, Bollywood is slowly getting back on track. Ajay Devgn is now gearing up to resume work on the final schedule of his upcoming sports drama Maidaan. The film which is 65 percent complete will be shot non-stop till the end of April.

Ajay will start shooting for the final schedule of Maidaan from February 14, 2020 in Powai, Mumbai.

Since the last two months, the football coaching and choreography along with the physical conditioning camp has been on with the players. Ajay Devgn will join the shoot from 14th February After wrapping his portion, he will rejoin the team on March 10 in Madh where they will begin the shoot of the football sequences.

The production has ensured all safety measures and precautions to ensure the team is in good health through the schedule. The VFX of the film has been under process throughout the lockdown period in various countries globally.

Inspired by an incredible true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, Maidaan will showcase the journey of one of the finest coaches that emerged from India, the one who put India on the global map.

Directed by Amit Sharma of Badhai Ho fame, the film also features National award-winning actress Priyamani, Gajraj Rao who created magic with Badhaai Ho, and the well-known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively. The film is set to release on 15th October 2021.

Meanwhile, Maidaan was recently in news after the film's producer Boney Kapoor expressed his disappointment over his film clashing with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn Says Actors Are Lying When They Say Box Office Numbers Don't Matter; 'OTT Doesn't Give Us That Joy'

ALSO READ: Boney Kapoor Slams SS Rajamouli Over Maidaan-RRR Clash; Says 'This Is Nothing Short Of Sabotaging & Bullying'