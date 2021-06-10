Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar's Raksha Bandhan To Go On Floors On June 15, Confirms Aanand L Rai

With the number of COVID-19 cases under control, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray recently announced a gradual unlock from June 7. As a part of the five-level unlocking, film and TV shootings can resume under proper COVID-19 protocols. The shooting activities have to be conducted in a bio bubble under restricted timings.

Amid this, director Aanand L Rai is all excited to kickstart work on his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan which stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in leading roles. While the film's set is all prepped and standing, the filmmaker recently told a leading tabloid that the film is scheduled to go on floors from June 15.

ETimes quoted the Tanu Weds Manu director as saying, "We are hoping to start by June 15. By then cases may come down and the situation should become more conducive for us to work with the unit."

Aanand revealed that they will be shooting the film in a bio bubble amid COVID-19 times, and the the crew will be stationed in a hotel.

"The crew will remain at one place but, the actors will go back home. Besides, we normally isolate ourselves from the family while shooting and that is the same way we shot for Atrangi Re and all of us are responsible enough to follow Covid appropriate behaviour," the filmmaker told the daily.

Earlier on Wednesday (June 9, 2021), Akshay Kumar welcomed his leading lady on board with a sweet post that read, "When you are happy, it shows 😁 And indeed we are...to have @bhumipednekar onboard #RakshaBandhan 🙌🏻."

The superstar had announced this Aanand L Rai directorial last year on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. He had written on his Instagram page, "A story that touches your heart so deeply...It's the quickest I've signed a film in my career. Dedicating this film, #RakshaBandhan to my sister, Alka & to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister. Thank you @aanandlrai, this one is very special."

According to reports, Raksha Bandhan is an emotional drama in which Akshay plays the role of a caring elder brother to three sisters.

Besides this movie, Akshay Kumar has some interesting films in the pipeline which includes Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re and Ram Setu.