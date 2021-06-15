Alia Bhatt Shares Series Of Steps To Motivate Herself To Workout Post COVID-19 Recovery

Alia Bhatt recently shared a series of posts on her Instagram stories regarding how she has been motivating herself to bounce back to her fitness routine post her recovery from COVID-19. Not only her, but her posts may look relatable and inspirational to everyone who wishes to not skip their workout amidst the lockdown. The actress listed down a total of 4 steps for the process and shared them in that particular order on her social media handle.

Talking about the same, Alia first shared a selfie of herself in a black gym attire that she captioned stating, "The Chronicles Of Trying To Get Into A Workout." The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress then listed down the first two steps to be "First- Put On Shoes" and "Then- Stare At Workout Water Bottle". She also shared a picture of her workout shoes and water bottle in these two posts.

Alia Bhatt then shared the third step to be staring at a motivational workout quote that said, "You Can Feel Sore Tomorrow Or You Can Feel Sorry Tomorrow, You Choose."In the fourth step, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania shared an adorable selfie of herself that she captioned stating, "Think about that pizza that you would like to eat this week." Lastly, the actress shared a mirror selfie of herself while on her treadmill that she captioned saying, "You Made It, Bye." Take a look at the series of her Instagram stories shared by one of her fan clubs.

The actress had tested positive for the virus in early April this year. She had taken to her social media account to inform her fans of the same wherein she wrote, "Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care." The actress had recovered from the same on April 14, 2021.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in the movie Brahmastra alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in movies like RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from this, she will be starring and co-producing the movie Darlings.