Alia Bhatt Tests Negative For COVID-19, Says 'Only Time Being Negative Is Good'

Alia Bhatt who contracted Coronavirus earlier this month, has finally tested negative for COVID-19. The actress took to her social media account on Wednesday (April 14), to reveal the happy news with a picture of herself smiling radiantly.

Alia shared a picture of herself in a blue sweatshirt and peach pyjamas. Despite the no-makeup look, the actress had her fans in awe of her radiance and beauty. Alia captioned the post as, "The only time being negative is a good thing."

Fans also expressed their happiness by taking to the comments section. One user wrote, "You're the strongest" while another said, "The best news of the day." Take a look at the post,

For the unversed, the actress had tested positive for the virus on April 1, 2021 while shooting of her awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from Alia, the film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and her co-star Seema Pahwa had also contracted the virus. While SLB has now recovered and returned to work, Pahwa is currently recovering while in home quarantine.

After Alia tested positive, her mother Soni Razdan urged fans to be safe and confessed that she was more worried about the second wave. She wrote in a tweet, "This is no ordinary wave ...it's everywhere. In our houses, in our hair. I'm getting a bit of a scare. It's no ordinary wave.. it's everywhere ... don't know how we shall fare .. how do we begin to care... about so many here and there... it's everywhere, it's everywhere."

While sharing that she had tested positive, Alia had posted a statement saying, "Hello all, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors." Meanwhile, Alia had been sharing positive posts all week during recovery

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi as well as Brahmastra alongside Amitabh Bachchan, beau Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and others.

