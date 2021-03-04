Amitabh Bachchan Pens A Reflective Poem On 'Sight' After Undergoing Eye Surgery

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently left his fans concerned when he shared a cryptic post on his health. Later, the veteran actor revealed in his blog that he underwent an eye surgery without revealing any details about the same.

Big B wrote, "Eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling. The best is being done and one hopes all shall be well. The sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused." Later, he even explained why he felt like West Indies cricketing great Gary Sobers post surgery in a post.

On Wednesday, the Coolie actor took to his blog to pen a thoughtful poem on sight. The megastar wrote, "I am without sight, but sightless not in my path, I am without convenience, but never inconvenienced.. i have sweet company, of them that caress me; they that court me, around in decorated best, be in good health, have I received abundant love, a gracious opulent heart, doth blossom with gratitude ... for some time I am but time bound now, for the prayers I get I am folded hands bound yes folded hands bound... ever folded hands bound..."

In his previous post, Sr. Bachchan mentioned that he will be undergoing a procedure for his second eye as well, "My love to all .. progress is slow .. and there is yet another eye to go .. so its a long haul," the entry on his blog read.

Meanwhile, Big B is all ready to dive back into his projects which are in various stages of completion. While the release dates of Chehre and Jhund were recently announced, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is still under production. He is also a part of Nag Ashwin's next starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and Vikas Bahl's Goodbye.

