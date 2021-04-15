Amitabh Bachchan Says Partial Lockdown In Maharashtra Will Affect Schedules, 'But Shall Prevail Eventually'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his Instagram page and compared the success of film releases in the 1970s to today's OTT releases. The veteran actor's son Abhishek Bachchan recently had an OTT release, The Big Bull which is being highly appreciated.

Talking about his own releases in the 70s he said that the films would run in theatres for 50 to 100 weeks, while now the parameters of success are very different. He shared a throwback picture of himself and wrote, "The 1970' s .. and the years when films did 50 weeks and 100 weeks .. and 6-7 Of them being released in the same year .. DON , KASME VAADE, TRISHUL, MUQADDAR KA SIKANDAR, GANGA KI SAUGANDH etc and all doing more than 50 weeks .. now OTT millions make success graphs .."

Big B also opened up about his working schedule being affected by the partial lockdown in Maharashtra. Taking to his blog, the actor shared more throwback pictures of himself and wrote, "And the Lockdown from 8 pm today for the next 15 days .. all work stopped .. schedules shall be greatly affected, but shall prevail eventually .."

He also talked about the effects of halting the production. He asked, "what of those that work daily?" The actor revealed that some provisions have been made by production houses but, "the World gives time to think reassess reconstruct refurbish resolve remind of the next and the days that shall follow."

The veteran actor urged fans to use this time to readjust and think for the betterment of others, "And the unit breaks early .. to meet again after the break of 15 .. there is no alarm .. just a disciplined obedience .. but done .. when did we find an entire universe follow the same discipline .. wash distance mask .... time to readjust .. time to live with Babuji .. time to be in prayer for the suffering .. time to ponder .. observe and imbibe .. make the time fruitful .. but disciplined .... AND .. be able in command to do for the 'other' .. their needs and their wants."

Big B concluded the post by expressing relief that there won't be any early calls for the next 15 days. "Wishing tonight to be in rest soon for the deep sleep without the anxiety of early calls .. and to spend more than usual time in the exercise department to bring the mobility and the girth within limits .. they misbehave .. and need attention ..," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is currently waiting for the release of several films like Jhund, Chehre, Ponniyin Selvan, Mayday and more.

