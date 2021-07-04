BMC Prepares To Demolish Part Of Amitabh Bachchan’s Bungalow Prateeksha For Road Widening Project

On Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) started compliance on its 2017 notice to demolish a part of Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan's Prateeksha bungalow for road widening. News agency ANI has reported that the BMC has given a notice to Bachchan's family for widening of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg road.

The Mumbai civic body has also instructed Mumbai Suburban Collector City survey officials to demarcate the exact portion of the bungalow that will be acquired for the road-widening project.

Advocate Tulip Brian Miranda, Municipal Councillor said that BMC first gave notice to Bachchan in 2017 under road widening policy but no action was taken. "The BMC had given notice to actor Amitabh Bachchan in 2017 about this situation under the road winding policy. The wall of the plot adjoining Bachchan's bungalow was taken and drainage has been created. But Bachchan's house has been left untouched."

She went on to add, "When the notice was issued, why was the land not taken? It belonged to a common person they would have taken it immediately under Section 299 of the Municipal Act notice that says you don't have to wait for a second notice of appeal."

The advocate revealed that the BMC's work had been completed for all other houses except around Bachchan’s bungalow. She said that the key project had been stalled and despite repeated attempts, she was unable to get through to authorities until she threatened to go to the Lokayukta.

"I started agitation and followups in February. I am very happy that this work resumed when I said that I will go to Lokayukta if this particular order is not followed and if it notice is not consummate," Miranda added.

