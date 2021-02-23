Chehre Poster: Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan Hashmi Get Ready To Face The Game, Makers Announce Release Date

Rumi Jaffery's upcoming film Chehre has Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi sharing screen space for the first time. The makers unveiled the first look poster of the mystery thriller today (January 23, 2021) and announced the release date of the film.

Chehre will be arriving in cinema halls on April 30, 2021. Emraan Hashmi took to his Instagram page to share this happy news with his fans. He wrote, "#Chehre se bada koi naqaab nahi hota! Uncover the real #Chehre, the much-awaited mystery-thriller, in theatres on 30th April 2021. #FaceTheGame."

Have a look at his post.

In the poster which was unveiled today, Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi are seen sporting intense looks as they try to unravel a mystery. The poster also features the other cast members including Annu Kapoor, Krystal D'Souza, Raghuvir Yadav and Dhritiman Chatterjee. If reports are to be believed, Rhea Chakraborty is also a part of Chehre. However, she is not featured on the poster.

Emraan Hashmi is ecstatic to share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in this Rumi Jaffery. directorial. After wrapping up his shoot for his first scene with Big B, the Raaz actor had posted, "Yesterday was my first scene with Mr. Bachchan and in the course of our conversation, just realised that yesterday was also 46 years of Zanjeer, a film in which my grandmom played a small role as his mother."

In Chehre, Amitabh Bachchan essays the role of a lawyer while Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing the character of a business tycoon.

Besides Chehre, Emraan Hashmi's other projects include Sanjay Gupta's gangster drama Mumbai Saga and Balwinder Singh Janjua's slice of life comedy Sab First Class. Buzz is that the actor is also a part of Salman Khan's Tiger 3. Amitabh Bachchan on the other hand, will be seen in Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Nag Ashwin's next with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Reports Of Him Playing The Main Antagonist In Salman Khan's Film

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Is Nervous As He Begins Shooting For Mayday; Says 'Want To Run Away And Hide'