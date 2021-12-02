Deepika Padukone Shares Bunch Of Glamorous Pics In Saree, Hubby Ranveer Singh Drops An Adorable Comment

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been serving major couple goals by indulging in adorable PDA on their social media accounts. Recently, Deepika shared a bunch of monochromatic photos in a saree as she glammed up for an event in Mumbai on Thursday. The actress looked resplendent as she wore a black sheer saree with a black blouse and struck several poses in front of the camera.

As soon as the Padmaavat star shared the post, hubby Ranveer Singh could not help but leave a comment on her post. The actor channelled his signature filmy persona whilst complimenting Deepika. He dropped a line from the song 'London Thumakda’ from the film Queen and wrote, “DATH hi hog’yiiiii (I just died)", and added a bunch of pink 'arrows through the heart' emojis. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, what has also caught everyone’s attention is designer Victoria Beckham reacting to Padukone’s photo. However, it must be noted that the former Spice Girl simply wrote the letter 'O’ in the comments section. Many fans discussed Posh Beckham’s reply in the comments. One user wrote, “Probably commented in error," wrote another person joked, “Madam ye kis line mai agayi (Madam what line have you chosen)?"

On the professional front, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen next in 83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will hit the silver screens on December 24. Deepika is also working on a slew of other projects including the Hindi remake of The Intern, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and an untitled film by Shakun Batra with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Ranveer, on the other hand, has Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in his kitty.