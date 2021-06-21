Dwarf Artists Of Bollywood Seek Help From Actors Salman Khan And Sonu Sood Amidst The Pandemic

The first and second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India had hit several industries adversely and Bollywood was no different. It had also resulted in the dwarf artists in the industry being out of work due to which now they have been reaching out to philanthropic celebs like Salman Khan and Sonu Sood to help them in these stressful times. The film fraternity consists of around 70 dwarf artists who are solely dependent on the movies and live shows for their livelihood.

Actor Dipak Soni who is a dwarf artist and has also worked with megastar Akshay Kumar before revealed to Bollywood Hungama that he had sought help from actor Sonu Sood and had received a call from the latter's office. However, he said that he had reached out to them for his colleagues instead of himself and is expecting a positive response from the same. He added that another colleague of his reached out to superstar Salman Khan's Being Human Foundation and is expecting a revert from them.

He said that 8 to 10 members of the foundation have been receiving a sum of Rs 1500 from them. Apart from this, Dipak Soni revealed that he has also contacted Aarif Khan from the Lookalike Foundation who has earlier provided ration kits for 35 dwarfs across Mumbai. For the unversed, Salman Khan and Sonu Sood have been garnering applause for coming to people's help during the pandemic situation.

Salman Khan earlier partnered with Congress MLA Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan Siddique and procured 500 oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients. The Tiger Zinda Hain actor also distributed 5000 food packets to COVID-19 frontline workers by teaming up with the famous Mumbai-based restaurant Bhaijaanz Kitchen. He has also promised to extend financial support to 25000 film industry workers who have been affected by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, Sonu Sood has been tirelessly working to provide the main COVID-19 resources like oxygen concentrators, Remdesivir injections, medicines, plasma to those who have been severely hit by the virus. He has also set up oxygen plants in the districts of Nellore and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. The actor and his team have been working hard to reach out to people who are contacting them for help.