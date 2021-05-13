    For Quick Alerts
      Eid 2021: Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan And Other Bollywood Celebs Wish Fans

      The world is finally celebrating Eid 2021, today. This time, the Eid celebration is not as grand as it used to be due to the second wave of novel coronavirus pandemic. When it comes to Bollywood, it is a dull Eid this year, as the theatres have been shut down in most of the parts of the country.

      However, the popular celebrities of Bollywood, including Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, and others took to their official social media pages to wish their fans on Eid. Here is what the celebs have to say...

      Eid 2021: Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan And Other Bollywood Celebs Wish Fans

      Abhishek Bachchan

      The popular actor took to his official social media pages and wished his fans on Eid by posting a special image. Abhishek Bachchan also insisted the fans stay home and put on a mask, on his post.

      Varun Dhawan

      The Coolie No.1 actor took to his official pages to share a couple of images from a recent ad campaign, and wished his fans a happy Eid. He also added that health comes first, in the post.

      Manoj Bajpayee

      The supremely talented actor took to his official Twitter page and wishes his fans a happy Eid, with a special message.

      Story first published: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 15:16 [IST]
      X