Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Twitter Review (In Case You Are Not Salman Khan's Die Hard Fan)

If you are a die hard fan of Salman Khan, we know that this article won't make any sense to you. You must be wondering 'who cares about the review' when one is getting to watch Bhai's film after a long time. We totally get it that Salman's presence in the film is enough for his fans to go gaga over Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's release. Nonetheless, we bring the Twitter review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai for all those viewers who are not die hard fans of Salman, but have been waiting for the film's release. If you're one of them, keep reading!

Before sharing netizens' reaction to Radhe, let us tell you that the film is directed by Prabhu Deva and it also casts Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. While Disha plays the love interest of Salman, Randeep is the antagonist of the film. Apart from them, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati and Arjun Kanungo in key roles.

In the film, Salman plays a cop and is seen in a suave avatar. While the film has ample of action sequences, netizens were also excited to see Salman and Disha together once again after Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat.

Have a look at netizens' reaction to Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai...

nitish ittan @NitishIttan "Radhe is perfect masala movie with lots of energy. Salman bhai nailed it and Disha Patani Role was decent. But Randeep acting and performance is appreciate. My friend is in Dubai so watched the movie and gave me review. #RadheMoviereview #EID" Being SUMAN @suman_being "Radhe Review: Movie is full paced with high octane scenes ... Salman Khan at its best.. One big suspense in the second half ... Movie time is just 1 hr and 45 minutes.. Smoke fight scene between #Salman and #RandeepHooda is the main USP..... Brilliantly shot. Massacre!!" Mass @dhonism_77 "#Radhe: BAAP of MaSS ENTERTAINER. Rating: **** Action-packed entertainer with powerful dialogue... #SalmanKhan terrific, #RandeepHooda impactful, #sangay, #Ggulati superb... First hour razor-sharp, second half Mass ending... super entertainer!" RUTHLESS @SAAR_TIME_OVER "#OneWordReview... #Radhe: BRILLIANT. Rating: **** Power-packed ... Flawless screenwriting... Super finale... Director #prabhudeva deserves brownie points... #Salman & #Randeep is in terrific form, delivers knockout performance... Strongly recommended!" A Freelance Movie Critic @Strawberrry927 "Its full action packed entertainer. Non stop action from beginning to end. Salman Khan is father of Action. Hence proved! @DishPatani is awesome and too hot in #Radhe. @RandeepHooda acted brilliantly. BOMB-BURSTER: 4*/5*" Bibin @basikally "Just finished watching #RadheYourMostWantedBhai from AMC Mercado movie theatre, California. I can't express my feelings in words. What a top class movie.#SalmanKhan's best movie to date. #PrabhuDeva's direction is on par with Martin Scorsese. Will watch again." Radhe Your most wanted bhai @TigerZi06418840 "#Radhe is a wholesome entertainer, sure shot blockbuster, Rating 3.5 stars, not as good as Tiger Zinda Hai but clearly a fast paced movie like Wanted. Randeep Hooda steals the show however Disha Patni looked weak. Overall 2 hours of fun.

Going by the quick reviews, one can say that the film has managed to entertain movie-buffs amid the challenging times and we're sure that it's the best reward for Salman Khan and his Radhe team.