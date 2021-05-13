Radhe Director Prabhu Deva Says ‘I Have A Lot Of Love And Respect For Salman Khan Sir’

Salman Khan's much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has finally released today (May 13, 2021) in theatres and set to premiere on ZEE5, ZEEPlex and other DTH platforms at 12 pm. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati and Sangay Tsheltrim in key roles. Now, since the film is releasing on the occasion of Eid 2021, Prabhu Deva feels nervous about Radhe as it is coming out in these tough times.

Interestingly, Prabhu Deva thanked Salman Khan for associating with him for Radhe and said that he gave a boost to his Bollywood career. For the unversed, the choreographer-director has earlier directed the Superstar in films like Wanted and Dabangg 3. In an interview with Times of India, Prabhu Deva said, "I have a lot of love and respect for Salman sir. He has his own persona, and whatever our styles are, I have always loved him. By now, we are aware of each other's working styles and patterns. This makes our job easy. Each moment that I spend with him on set is memorable."

Earlier, Salman Khan who is also producing Radhe said that he has no hope about its good box office collection amid the current COVID-19 scenario. During a virtual press conference with the media, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor said that they will get the lowest numbers out of Radhe. "We will lose money on Radhe, and box office collections are going to be almost zero, but we are still going ahead with (releasing) Radhe," Salman Khan added.

The actor even apologized to all the theatre owners, as they are quite unhappy with its digital release. However, Salman Khan is also planning to re-release Radhe in theatres once the COVID-19 situation comes under control. Now, let's wait for the audience's reaction to Radhe.