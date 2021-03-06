janhvi-kapoor-believes-no-one-can-match-up-to-the-level-of-work-that-her-mom-sridevi-has-put-out

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is exhilarated about her next film Roohi, wherein she will be seen stepping into two different characters- Afza and Roohi. Speaking about trying something new within a very short span of her film career, Janhvi told a leading daily that she was happy to give her nod to the project, because she thought it would open her up as an actor. She further added that she felt like she would hopefully grow a lot from the experience and add something to it as well.

When asked how would she describe her two characters in Roohi, Janhvi described Afza is a character with a 'very animalistic, inhumane energy', while Roohi is 'vulnerable, fragile and docile'.

While it's a new horizon for Janhvi, her late mother Sridevi had pulled off two contrast characters in her film ChaalBaaz with much elan. When asked if she took any inspiration from her mother, Janhvi said that she tried not to imitate anyone.

Speaking about her mother, Janhvi said, "There was no real reference point for Afza's character, and I was trying to be conscious about not mimicking anyone. I don't think anyone in the world can match up to the level of work that my mother has put out. I would honestly always have a hard time watching ChaalBaaz because they were very mean to her in the film. As a kid, I was very traumatised every time I tried to watch that film."

While she didn't draw any reference from ChaalBaaz, Janhvi watched some horror films like The Exorcism of Emily Rose to brush up her acting skills.

"But that was just to get the tonality, what I can possibly do with my body, what it is like to be in this kind of zone and project that kind of energy," added the Dhadak actress.

For the unversed, Roohi is all set to hit the theatres on March 11, 2021.

