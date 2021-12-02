Juhi Chawla Reveals SRK Scolds Her When KKR Is Losing A Match; 'I Just Stand There, Not Knowing What To Do'

While Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan's friendship goes a long way, the duo also own the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team. Recently when the Darr actress made an appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show,' she had some really interesting things to say about her buddy.

Juhi spilled the beans about what happens when they attend a match together and they are on the verge of losing the match. The actress revealed that she begins praying fervently if things are not going in their favour.

"Shuru ho jaati hoon bhagwan ko yaad karna, mantra padna. Sabke pair pad leti hoon main, Hanuman ji ko tak nahi chhodti. Gayatri mantra shuru ho jaate hai. Sab karti hoon main (I start praying to every god there is and begin chanting mantras)," Juhi told Kapil adding that Shah Rukh Khan then starts scolding her and tells her that he is calling a team meeting.

Juhi said, "Idhar se Shah Rukh mujhe daantne lag gaye. 'Bowling kaise kar raha hai, bowling should be according to the fielding. This is not right. I must call a team meeting.' Mereko daant rahe hai. Main toh wahaan khadi hoon, mereko pata nahi kya karoon (Shah Rukh starts scolding me about the performance of our players. 'How is he bowling, bowling should be according to the fielding. This is not right. I must call a team meeting.' He scolds me. I just stand there, not knowing what to do)."

However after KKR loses the match, the superstar calls for a team meeting only to end up talking about all the random, fun stuff there.

"If KKR loses the match, Shah Rukh calls for a team meeting. Juhi said that they go, expecting that he will give them a piece of his mind. "Wahaan par kya hota hai? Shah Rukh shuru ho jaate hai, idhar ki baatein, udhar ki baatein, iss match ki baatein, yeh mazedaar baatein, woh mazedaar baatein. Kisiko kuch nahi bolte. Just last mein, 'Play well, haan.' Meeting khatam (But what happens there? Shah Rukh starts talking about random, fun things and does not say anything to anyone. He just says, 'Play well,' at the end. Meeting over)," Juhi said on the show.

We wonder what King Khan has to say about Juhi's revelations!

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla have starred together in films like Darr, Duplicate, Yes Boss, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and One 2 Ka 4.