Kangana Ranaut Binges On Some Yummy Sweets Before Shooting For Tejas

Kangana Ranaut has been gearing up to function amidst a hectic schedule. After wrapping up the shoot for her upcoming film Dhaakad, the actor has immediately started shooting for Tejas. Kangana recently headed off to Delhi to resume the shoot after completing the Mumbai schedule of the same. However, before she can immerse herself to work again, the actor found some joy in binging on some delicious sweets. She also shared a glimpse of the same on her social media.

Taking to her social media account, Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of her snacks. The picture comprised of some tasty looking Gulab Jamun, Kulfi and Kheer. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor captioned the same stating, "Delhi Oh Delhi" along with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the same.

Delhi oh Delhi .... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vPUyyRBkiz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut was recently all praises for her Thalaivi director, AL Vijay. She penned down a heartfelt note for him on her social media account as she completed her dubbing session for the first half of the film. Sharing some BTS pictures of herself along with Vijay with the same, she wrote how as her journey with him is coming to an end, she has a confession to make. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actor revealed how the director says no to tea, coffee and all the other snacks at a party which had made her impossible to get close to him.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Tells Taapsee Pannu 'You Will Always Remain Sasti' As The Latter Reacts To IT Raids

However, Kangana Ranaut added how she felt close to the director when his eyes shone brighter when she excelled as an artist during the shoot of the film while going through several ups and downs. The actor further said how she never saw any hint of anger, insecurity or despair in the filmmaker. Kangana mentioned how whenever people speak about him, their eyes tend to light up. She concluded by thanking him and stating that she misses him dearly. Take a look at her tweets.

Dear Vijay sir, as first half dubbing of #Thalaivi is over, only second half is left, this journey together is coming to an end, I never feel a sinking feeling that I feel as I think about it, I have identified this feeling as missing you factor I have a confession to make (cont) pic.twitter.com/lqTgGc3JSp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2021

Talking about Kangana Ranaut's film Thalaivi, the film is touted to be a multilingual biographical drama based on the life of actor and former Tamil Nadu CM, Jayalalithaa. The movie will also be starring Arvind Swamy, Prakash Raj and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on April 23, 2021.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Shares A Glimpse Of Her Prep For Tejas; Talks About Hardships Of A Solider