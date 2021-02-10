Kangana Ranaut Claims She Is Better Than Tom Cruise When It Comes To Action

Kangana Ranaut never fails to grab attention with her sensational comments on her Twitter page. The actress in one of her latest tweets, has claimed that she is better than Hollywood action star Tom Cruise when it comes to pulling off stunts.

The actress shared an article in which Manikarnika action director Nick Powell, who has coordinated stunts in Hollywood films such as The Gladiator and The Last Samurai, told the tabloid that Kangana had pulled off smoother stunts than Tom Cruise in the film. She also tweeted, "Ha ha ha bahut pareshaan hain librus, yeh Dekho renowned action director of Braveheart and many legendary Hollywood action films said I am better than Tom Cruise when it comes to action... Hahahahaha bechare librus aur tadpo."

Ha ha ha bahut pareshaan hain librus, yeh Dekho renowned action director of Brave heart and many legendary Hollywood action films said I am better than Tom Cruise when it comes to action ...

Hahahahaha bechare librus aur tadpo. https://t.co/pVYxZhYUOM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Kangana made this controversial claim after a netizen brought up the viral behind-the-scenes video of her, riding a wooden horse on the sets of Manikarnika.

Earlier, the actress had shared stills from her upcoming films Dhaakad and Thalaivi, and compared herself to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. Kangana had tweeted, "Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad."

If that wasn't enough, when one of the Twitter users trolled Kangana for her comparison tweet and accused her of blasphemy, the actress lashed out at him by saying, "Why just because she is white you automatically assume we can't be as good as her, forget their budgets or our age gap, tell me purely about the craft can she do Thalaivi and Dhaakad both? Fashion and Datto both? Panga and Krish both? Tanu and Thalaivi both?"

I honestly want to know why do we worship white people? Forget their budgets and our age gap, tell me about just acting can she do Thalaivi and Dhaakad? Queen and Tanu? Fashion and Panga? Kaya and Datto? Answer is she can’t, then why not emerge from the deep rooted complex? https://t.co/59ir97DCw5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Ever since Kangana Ranaut took over her Twitter page from her official team, the actress has been stirring controversies one after the other.

