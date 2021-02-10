    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kangana Ranaut Claims She Is Better Than Tom Cruise When It Comes To Action

      By
      |

      Kangana Ranaut never fails to grab attention with her sensational comments on her Twitter page. The actress in one of her latest tweets, has claimed that she is better than Hollywood action star Tom Cruise when it comes to pulling off stunts.

      kangana-ranaut-tom-cruise

      The actress shared an article in which Manikarnika action director Nick Powell, who has coordinated stunts in Hollywood films such as The Gladiator and The Last Samurai, told the tabloid that Kangana had pulled off smoother stunts than Tom Cruise in the film. She also tweeted, "Ha ha ha bahut pareshaan hain librus, yeh Dekho renowned action director of Braveheart and many legendary Hollywood action films said I am better than Tom Cruise when it comes to action... Hahahahaha bechare librus aur tadpo."

      See her tweet.

      Kangana made this controversial claim after a netizen brought up the viral behind-the-scenes video of her, riding a wooden horse on the sets of Manikarnika.

      Earlier, the actress had shared stills from her upcoming films Dhaakad and Thalaivi, and compared herself to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. Kangana had tweeted, "Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad."

      If that wasn't enough, when one of the Twitter users trolled Kangana for her comparison tweet and accused her of blasphemy, the actress lashed out at him by saying, "Why just because she is white you automatically assume we can't be as good as her, forget their budgets or our age gap, tell me purely about the craft can she do Thalaivi and Dhaakad both? Fashion and Datto both? Panga and Krish both? Tanu and Thalaivi both?"

      Ever since Kangana Ranaut took over her Twitter page from her official team, the actress has been stirring controversies one after the other.

      ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Flaunts Her Acting Range, Compares Herself To Meryl Streep & Gal Gadot

      ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker Slams Kangana Ranaut For Normalising Hatred & Bigotry

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 10:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 10, 2021
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X