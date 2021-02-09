Kangana Ranaut Flaunts Her Acting Range, Compares Herself To Meryl Streep & Gal Gadot

Kangana Ranaut took to her official Twitter account on Tuesday and shared a few new pictures from her upcoming films Dhaakad and Thalaivi. The actress went on to flaunt her acting 'range' and 'brilliance of craft', and added that her hard work had garnered her the 'luxury of pride'.

Sharing the pictures of the drastically different looks from both films Kangana, showed off her major transformation and how she lost weight for her role in Dhaakad. Meanwhile, the other picture is a still from biopic Thalaivi, based on late Tamil Nadu ex-chief minister J Jayalalithaa's life.

Talking about her craft as an actor, she went on to compare herself with big Hollywood biggies like Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. She wrote, "Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad."

Challenging her fans and haters, she promised to give up being 'arrogant' if someone is able to name a better actress than her. "I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet. I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad," she wrote.

I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/0RXB1FcM43 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

The thread garnered a unique reaction from netizens. One Twitter was quite amused by her claims and wrote, "My mother always told me. Jis ki tareef koi nai karta, wo apni tareef khud karta hai (One who never gets praised by anyone, resorts to praising themselves)."

"I pity the people who are constantly around her. God bless them," read another comment.

Kangana is currently busy shooting for the action flick Dhaakad. Talking about her role, she said Agni (her character) is like the goddess of death for her. Kangana will also be seen in Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.

