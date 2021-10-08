Kangana Ranaut On Thalaivii's Success On OTT Platform: I Am Much More Popular Now Than I Have Ever Been

Kangana Ranaut's biopic on late actress turned politician Jayalalitha titled Thalaivii released in theatres on September 10. The film is currently streaming on Netflix and receiving praises from the audience. In a recent interaction with a news agency, Kangana said that she is overwhelmed by the love Thalaivii has been garnering on the OTT space.

The actress said that she is much more popular now than she had ever been and added that this is the best time of her career.

"I do my own thing and I am in my own place. Most actresses are very popular for starring with popular heroes. That's how actresses have always been. But I have my own light. I don't borrow someone's else's light. So, you know, that is a good place to be in. Definitely, I am much more popular now than I have ever been. It is true that right now is the best time of my career. I won't deny that," Kangana told IANS.

The Queen star said that she is happy that her film is doing well despite being pitted against international content on the OTT platform.

She was quoted as saying, "The film was pitted against a lot of international content. We always made a film that was a quintessential underdog story but we never thought it would be pitted against 'Squid Game' and these very popular series which had a huge anticipation. All these things have made us feel that eventually even on streaming people who watch high end content and are used to international content essentially they also love the film. It is very reassuring."

Kangana credited her film's success to "good writing, direction and the fact that everybody was such a good actor."

On being asked about how she feels about the film being appreciated, Kangana told the news agency, "This has been so healing in terms of all the scrutiny that I went through and I go through for my very right-wing opinions and nationalistic approach to things after that kind of appreciation even from people who have a Left or Communist approach or ideologies even they appreciated my work. And that's how I feel that art brings everyone together."

Besides Kangana Ranaut, Thalaivii starred Arvind Swamy, Raj Arjun, Madhoo and Bhagyashree in pivotal roles.