Kangana Ranaut To Kartik Aaryan Post His Exit From Karan Johar's Dostana 2: We Are With You

Fans were in for a shock when Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions recently issued an official statement confirming that they have dropped Kartik Aaryan from their upcoming film Dostana 2. Amid speculations of Kartik's 'unprofessional behaviour' as the reason behind his ouster from their project, the production house said that they will be recasting for Dostana 2 due to "professional circumstances on which they have decided to maintain a dignified silence."

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut who never misses her chance to lash out at Karan Johar, came out in support of Kartik Aaryan. The actress requested KJo and his 'nepo gang' to leave the Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety star alone.

She tweeted, "Kartik has come this far on his own, on his own he will continue to do so, only request to papa jo and his nepo gang club is please leave him alone like Shushant don't go after him and force him to hang himself. Leave him alone you vultures, get lost chindi nepos..."

Kangana further advised Kartik not to be scared of Karan Johar and claimed that the filmmaker had spread "same stories of drug addiction and unprofessional behaviour" for Sushant Singh Rajput as well.

The Manikarnika star posted, "Kartik no need to be scared of these chillars.... after doing nasty articles and releasing announcements blaming only your attitude for fall out this moron wants to maintain dignified silence. They spread same stories of drug addiction and unprofessional behaviour for SSR also."

Further, Kangana told Kartik that "the one who didn't make you can't break you" and advised him to trust his instincts and be disciplined.

"Know that we are with you, the one who did not make you can't break you either,today you must be feeling lonely and targeted from all corners. No need to feel so,every one knows this drama queen JO, you will do very well dear, trust your instincts and be disciplined. much love ❤️," Kangana wrote in her tweet.

Helmed by Collin D'Cunha, Dostana 2 was announced with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya. Meanwhile, Kartik is yet to react to his exit from Karan Johar's production. Meanwhile, rumours are rife that the actor has been blacklisted by the production company and the makers have resolved never to work with him again.

