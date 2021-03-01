Kangana Ranaut Turns Host For Her Tejas Crew; Calls Them Her Family

Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the much-awaited film Tejas which will see her essaying the role of an Indian Air Force Officer. The actor has recently also started prepping for the same. Recently Kangana hosted a special gathering for the crew of Tejas who had arrived at her place for the script reading session.

Kangana Ranaut also shared some beautiful pictures from the occasion. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor captioned the post stating how it was a special Sunday for her as her Tejas crew came over for readings. The actor added how she loved hosting her lovely new crew. Kangana called the team of Tejas her family for the coming months. Her caption read as, "Very special Sunday. My Tejas team came over for readings, loved hosting my lovely new crew, now for the coming months this is my family #Tejas. Happy journey guys."

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Shares Serena William's 'I'm The Best In The World' Quote, Calls Humility Overrated

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Credits Herself With 'Teaching Feminism In Her Early 20s' As She Shares This Old Video

Not only that but Kangana Ranaut also shared some delightful pictures from the occasion. In the pictures, she can be seen posing with the entire crew of Tejas. In another picture, the actor can be seen posing with filmmaker Sarvesh Mewara who will be helming the project. The actor also shared a stunning picture of herself wherein she can be seen looking pretty as a daisy in a sky blue crop top blouse and a skirt. Lastly, the Manikarnika actor could be seen overlooking the feast preparations and being the perfect host while doing the same. Take a look at the post shared by Kangana.

Very special Sunday.... my Tejas team came over for readings, loved hosting my lovely new crew, now for coming months this is my family #Tejas

Happy journey guys 🌸@sarveshmewara1 @RSVPMovies pic.twitter.com/SD5A87APu8 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 28, 2021

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had also shared a glimpse of her character Tejas Gill's name printed on a uniform which will presumably be her main costume in the film. Sharing the same, the actor had written that she was not aware till now that she was playing the role of a Sikh soldier until she saw her character's full name etched on the uniform. The Judgementall Hai Kya actor also mentioned how she had an instant smile on her face, looking at the same. She further added our longings and love has a way of manifesting, the universe speaks to us in more ways than we understand. Take a look at her post.