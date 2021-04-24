Kangana Ranaut Urges Sonu Sood To Encourage People To Take India Made Vaccine

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood recently took to his social media handle to inform his fans and followers that he has tested negative for COVID-19. Now Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has urged him to encourage people to take India made vaccine. For the unversed, Sonu has taken up the initiative of spreading awareness on the need for vaccination to prevent the COVID-19 virus and has also been actively helping people who are in the need of other services during the pandemic crisis.

Kangana quoted the tweet wherein Sonu had shared the news of him testing negative for the virus. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor stated that Sonu had taken the first dose of the vaccine due to which he recovered quickly. The actor further added that may be Sonu might appreciate India made vaccine and its effects. Adding to that, the Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actor also asked Sonu to encourage people to take India made vaccine so that tons of it does not get expired before May 1, like before. Take a look at her tweet for Sonu.

Sonu ji you had the first shot of the vaccine and I see because of that you recovered very fast, may be you want to appreciate India made vaccine and its effects, also encourage people to take the vaccine so that tons of it doesn’t get expired post 1st May like before 🥰🙏 https://t.co/k1smgDecwI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 23, 2021

Talking about Sonu, the actor shared a picture of himself in a blue tee and a white mask and captioned it as, "Tested: COVID-19 Negative." Several fans expressed their happiness on the actor testing negative for the virus. Earlier the Simmba actor had also shared a heartfelt tweet. He wrote, "Can't sleep. In the middle of the night when my phone rings, all I can hear is a desperate voice pleading to save his/her loved ones. We are living in tough times but tomorrow is going to be better, just hold your reigns tight. Together we will win. Just we need some more hands."

Sonu Sood had earlier shared the news of him testing positive for COVID-19. The actor had stated, "Covid - positive. Mood and spirit - super positive. Hi every, this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking the utmost care. But don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I am always there for you all."