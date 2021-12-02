Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Crops Out Kangana Ranaut From Ungli's Poster, Netizens Call Out The Producer

Dharma Production's bankrolled film Ungli completed 7 years on November 28 and the official Twitter handle of the production house had shared a tweet celebrating the milestone. The movie was helmed by Rensil D'Silva and had starred Emraan Hashmi, Sanjay Dutt, Kangana Ranaut, Randeep Hooda, Angad Bedi and Neil Bhoopalam in the lead roles. However, in the tweet shared by the production house, fans were quick to notice that Kangana had been cropped out of the digitally renewed poster.

Karan Johar's Dharma Production had shared the poster celebrating 7 years of Ungli and had captioned the same stating, "Unko Pakadne Ke Liye Pehle Unke Soch Ko Pakadna Hoga." But fans were quick to spot that Kangana Ranaut has been cropped out from the same. One of the netizens also shared the original poster that had come out in the year 2014. The original poster shows Kangana standing between Emraan Hashmi and Angad Bedi along with sporting a black construction worker's costume along with the rest of the cast. Take a look at the post shared by the production house along with the original poster.

This did not go down well with some netizens who called out Karan Johar for the same. One user wrote, "Y'all really just cropped out Kangana, have some shame KJo." While another netizen stated, "Kangana hate is so visible... pressed KJo." Another netizen took a dig at the production house's name and wrote, "Anyway Adharma Production doesn't deserve Kangana."

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar's ongoing feud is not a hidden fact. It all started when Kangana called Karan 'Movie Mafia' and 'Flag-bearer of Nepotism' when she had graced his Koffee With Karan chat show. The two had gone on to take several jibes at each other soon after that. When a publication asked the Tanu Weds Manu actress whether she would have spoken to Karan in the Padma Shree Award Ceremony, she had said, "Of course. There can be conflicts, there can be disagreements but it does not mean you do not believe in coexistence. That is what I believe in, coexistence. I encourage the coexistence of all kinds."