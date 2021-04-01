Kareena Kapoor Khan And Arjun Kapoor Celebrate 5 Years Of Ki And Ka, Call For A Sequel

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor recently celebrated their film Ki And Ka completing 5 years. The two shared delightful posts on their social media handle as they remembered some fond memories from the film. Not only this but the two also expressed their interest in working in the sequel of the 2016 film.

Kareena went on to share an endearing BTS picture from the sets of the film on her social media account. She can be seen striking a pose with Arjun and her makeup artist Pompy Hans in the picture. Arjun can be seen striking a funny pose with Pompy in the same. Bebo looks stunning in a full-sleeved orange t-shirt which she has paired up with jeans. She completed the look with black glares and her hair tied to a neat bun.

Kareena further captioned the picture calling Ki And Ka to be a film that she thoroughly enjoyed. She also called the film quite bold and stated that it deserves a sequel. Apart from that, the Jab We Met actor also revealed that it was after this film, that her first child, Taimur was conceived. Kareena went on to say that she wants a sequel for the film only because she wants to work with Arjun and director R Balki again. She also conveyed to Arjun on the post that she will continue to say 'Chapal Laoo' which seems to be their internal running joke while working on the film together. Take a look at the post.

Apart from this Arjun Kapoor also shared a beautiful post remembering Ki And Ka. He can be seen holding a mangalsutra in his hands and called it memorabilia from the movie. He then went on to say how he is missing the sets of the film and his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan. The 2 States actor mentioned how this film was personal to him as he chose to work on it because of his mother and that it is now even closer to him after working with Balki and Kareena. He also called for a sequel for the film. Take a look.

Talking about the film, Ki And Ka was directed by R Balki. The movie was appreciated for its message of role reversal between a married couple. It also had cameo appearances by Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

