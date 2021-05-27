Kareena Kapoor Khan Asks Her Fans Not To Share Information About Orphaned Children On Social Media

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been quite active on her social media handle ever since the onset of the COVID-19 second wave. She has been sharing awareness amongst her fans to protect themselves from the virus. Recently the actress also took to her social media handle to share an important message with her fans and followers. The actress asked her fans to not share any information regarding orphaned children on social media.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress shared a post that spoke about how many children have become orphaned by losing any one or both of their parents to the pandemic. The post further added that these children are being taken advantage of their vulnerable situation by some people on the pretext of adopting them. The post further added that to avoid the exploitation of such children, one should call the child helpline number instead of giving their information publicly on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Child Rescue Helpline Numbers For Children Who Lost Their Parents To COVID-19

Sharing the same on her Instagram story, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote that it is upsetting that in our country children have to go through something so brutal to have their basic needs fulfilled. The Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress then urged her fans to not share information about children on social media. She added that one should instead call the child helpline 1098 for any query or information. Take a look at her post.

Earlier, the Jab We Met actress had shared a post wherein the number for rescuing such orphaned children had been given. The post also mentioned that people can reach out to them quickly by mentioning the basic details of the child that consists of their age, location or extended family. Take a look at the post shared by Kareena.

Kareena Kapoor Khan further stated in the caption that her heart goes out to such kids who have been left alone during the pandemic by losing one or both their parents. The Mujhse Dosti Karoge actress urged her fans and followers to reach out and call the National Child Helpline (1098) to inform them regarding children who are alone because of Covid-19. She then concluded the post by mentioning that one cannot even fathom the trauma that such children have been facing.