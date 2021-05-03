Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Child Rescue Helpline Numbers For Children Who Lost Their Parents To COVID-19

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been actively spreading awareness for the COVID-19 protocols and the vaccination on her social media handle with the second wave creating havoc around the nation. The actor recently shared the child rescue helpline numbers for the children who have lost their parents due to COVID-19. Kareena also shared a heartfelt message with the same.

Talking about the same, the Jab We Met actor shared a post wherein the number for rescuing such children had been given. The post also mentioned that individuals can reach out to them quickly by mentioning the basic details of the child that consists of their age, location or extended family. Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

Kareena further stated in the caption that her heart goes out to such kids who have been left alone during the pandemic by losing one or both their parents. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor urged her fans and followers to reach out and call the National Child Helpline (1098) to inform them regarding children who are alone because of Covid-19. She concluded the post by mentioning that one cannot even fathom the trauma that such children have been facing.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Sends An Important Message For Her Fans In The Wake Of COVID-19 Second Wave

The actor had recently shared an important message for her fans in the wake of the COVID-19 second wave. The 3 Idiots actor began the post by stating that it is unimaginable for her to know that there are some people who still do not understand the gravity of the situation that the country is in. Kareena added that the next time people think of stepping out of their homes, wear the masks under their chins or think about flouting the precautionary rules, they should spare a thought for the doctors or the medical staff of the country. The actor stressed how the doctors and the medical authorities are at a breaking point, both mentally and physically. She went on to say that each one of the people reading her message is responsible for breaking the chain. Take a look at her post.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan's New Home Is A Visual Delight, See Pics

Apart from that, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video of the Tom and Jerry cartoon stating how she used the same to teach her son Taimur Ali Khan the importance of vaccination. On the work front, she will be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will also star Aamir Khan in the lead role and will be helmed by Advait Chandan.